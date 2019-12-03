Superstar Rajinikanth’s Picture With Artist Pranav Wins Hearts

Superstar Rajinikanth is adored by millions of fans belonging to all generations across the world. Worshipped as 'Thalaivaa', he is not only known for his box-office hits but also for his humble nature, simplicity and kindness. His down-to-earth nature and charity works makes Rajinikanth a real life hero too!

What came as a heart-winning gesture to all Rajini fans is his latest meeting with Artist Pranav. M.B.Pranav is a 21-year-old differently abled artist from Kerala. In his recent interview with Tamil weekly magazine 'Ananda Vikatan', Pranav revealed that it is his lifelong dream to meet the Superstar.

Superstar who came to know this arranged a meeting with Pranav at his home in Chennai Poes garden on Monday. Pranav met Rajinikanth and complimented him with a sketch of the actor himself.

Pranav's selfie with Superstar became an instant hit on the social media. His pictures with the actor have gone viral, winning many hearts. Superstar Rajinikanth is seen holding Pranav's leg to represent a handshake. The actor and Pranav spoke for about 20 minutes, fulfilling Pranav's lifetime dream.

Pranav who is a differently abled is a living example of a high-spirited person with talent, despite his shortcomings. The actor on the other hand took time in his busy schedule to meet ambitious person like Pranav.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is all set for the release of AR Murugadoss directorial 'Darbar', which is slated to release for Pongal 2020. The actor has signed up his next with 'Siruthai' Siva. There are talks that Rajinikanth might team up with Gautham Vasudev Menon for his next. Official confirmation on this is pending.