Superstar Rajinikanth’s Traditional Pre-Bday Celebration Pictures At His Home Goes Viral

The month of December is considered as a 'Celebration month' for all Rajini fans, as their demi-god Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday falls on December 12th. The 'Baasha' actor will turn 69 this month.

However, the actor was seen performing a small pooja at his home on Monday, prior to his birthday. Actor Rajinikanth was seen wearing a traditional attire, along with his wife Latha at his home in Chennai Poes Garden. His entire home was decorated with flowers. The pre-birthday ceremony was performed owing to the actor's astrological date of the star sign.

There is a buzz that the Superstar actor might not be available at his home on his birthday. Fans of him usually horde around his house on his birthday to wish the actor and get his greetings.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is awaiting his Pongal release of 'Darbar'. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will have Thalaivar playing the cop role, 25 years after his last seen cop avatar in 'Pandiyan'. His name in the movie is 'Aditya Arunachalam'.

The recent single 'Chumma Kizhi' from 'Darbar' blasted the internet and created new records. Darbar will have Nayanthara pairing opposite to Rajinikanth after the blockbuster 'Chandramukhi'. Though Nayanthara was seen acting with Rajini in 'Kuselan' and 'Sivaji', the romance of the duo was last seen in 'Chandramukhi'. Fans are excited to watch her pairing with Rajini again. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, music for the movie is composed by Anirudh.

The film will set screens on fire on Pongal 2020.

Rajini has signed up with 'Siruthai' Siva for his next. The untitled project is rumored to be set under rural backdrop where Rajini might be seen playing a role in village set-up. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.