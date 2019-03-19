English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Superstar Rajinikanth To Team Up With Thala Ajith's Director Next?

    By
    |

    Thala Ajith's next film is Ner Konda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the highly-acclaimed Bollywood movie Pink. The movie is being directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, and the expectations are high on this film, which is sure to be something really special for the Tamil audiences.

    The reports suggest that Thala Ajith's Ner Konda Paarvai will be releasing in June 2019, and at the same time, some reports have already come up regarding the next movie of the director.

    Superstar Rajinikanth To Team Up With Thala Ajiths Director Next?

    According to reports that have been doing the rounds, director H Vinoth has already narrated a story to none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth is mighty impressed with the storyline of the movie and has given the assurance to do this project immediately after the completion of his next with director AR Murugadoss.

    Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss movie has been scheduled to release during the Deepavali season of this year and the shoot of the film is yet to commence. However, no official reports have come up regarding H Vinoth's film with Rajinikanth. Anyhow, it would really be interesting to see the superstar teaming up with one of the very talented young film-makers in Tollywood. Let us wait for the official updates.

    (Source: Valai Pechu)

    Read more about: rajinikanth thala ajith
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue