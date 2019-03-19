Superstar Rajinikanth To Team Up With Thala Ajith's Director Next?

Thala Ajith's next film is Ner Konda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of the highly-acclaimed Bollywood movie Pink. The movie is being directed by H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, and the expectations are high on this film, which is sure to be something really special for the Tamil audiences.

The reports suggest that Thala Ajith's Ner Konda Paarvai will be releasing in June 2019, and at the same time, some reports have already come up regarding the next movie of the director.

According to reports that have been doing the rounds, director H Vinoth has already narrated a story to none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth is mighty impressed with the storyline of the movie and has given the assurance to do this project immediately after the completion of his next with director AR Murugadoss.

Rajinikanth-AR Murugadoss movie has been scheduled to release during the Deepavali season of this year and the shoot of the film is yet to commence. However, no official reports have come up regarding H Vinoth's film with Rajinikanth. Anyhow, it would really be interesting to see the superstar teaming up with one of the very talented young film-makers in Tollywood. Let us wait for the official updates.

(Source: Valai Pechu)