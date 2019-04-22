English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Suriya 39 Announcement: Suriya To Join Hands With This Director; Anirudh To Score Music

    By
    |

    Last year, Suriya received a bit of a shock when his heist-thriller Thaanaa Serndha Koottam failed to live up to expectations and left countless fans heartbroken. The film, featuring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Received mixed reviews from the target audience which proved to be its downfall. Now, here is some awesome news for all you Suriya fans out there.

    The buzz is that Suriya 39 will have a rural backdrop and is going to be directed by Siruthai Siva. Moreover, its music will be composed by 'Rockstar' Anirudh Ravichander who previously collaborated with the director for Vedalam and Vivegam.

    Suriya 39

    Earlier this year, Siva became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Viswasam opened to a phenomenal response at the box office and crushed Rajinikanth's Petta. The film featured Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in the lead and clicked with the mass audience. Siva will be hoping to consolidate his standing with Suriya 39.

    Meanwhile, Suriya isa currently awaiting the release of NGK which one of the biggest films of his career. He will also be seen in the KV Anand-directed Kaappaan which also has Mollywood legend Mohanlal in the lead.

    So, are you looking forward to Suriya 39? Comments, please!

    NGK: No Buyers For The Film? Is Suriya-Selvaraghavan Issue The Reason?


    Read more about: suriya 39 suriya
    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue