English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Suriya: Rakul Preet, Nagma & Others Wish 'Nadippin Nayakan' On His Big Day

    By
    |

    Actor Suriya is beyond any doubt one of the most talented and sought-after mass heroes in Kollywood today. A gem of a performer, he enjoys an enviable fan following due to his good looks, down-to-earth nature, versatile performances and gripping screen presence. During his stellar career, he has starred in several commercially successful movies, which has helped prove that he is a force to be reckoned with. Today (July 23, 2019), on Suriya's birthday, several celebs wished him on social media, much to the delight of his fans.

    Rakul Preet Singh @Rakulpreet

    Happppppy bdayyyyy @Suriya_offl sir !!! Wishing you a beautiful year.. stay blessed 😀😀

    Nagma @nagma_morarji

    Happy Birthday to you @Suriya_ofl. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA

    Selvaraghavan @selvaraghavan

    Dear @Suriya_offl sir, wish you many Happy returns of the day! You are a superb actor and fantastic human being. I hope this year brings you all the peace and happiness that a person with your grace and kindness deserves!

    Devi Sri Prasad @ThisIsDSP

    Wishing U a Super Duper HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest Brother @Suriya_offl sir !!May U keep Rocking always with ur Simplicity, Good Deeds, Blockbusters and more !!!

    Pandiraj @pandiraj_dir

    Many Many Happy Returns of the Day to @Suriya_offl sir 🎉💐As Young As Always With Sweet Thought's As Ever , May the Force be with you ..

    Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA @Dhananjayang

    Distributor Dr. Dhananjayan too wished the Singam hero on his big day.

    On the professional front, Suriya was last seen in NGK, which did not do too well at the box office. At present, he is awaiting the release of Kaappaan, slated to hit screens in August. The film, directed by KV Anand, also has Mohanlal as the parallel lead. Actors Sayyeshaa and Arya too are a part of the cast.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

    More

    SURIYA News

    Read more about: suriya
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue