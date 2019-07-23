Happy Birthday Suriya: Rakul Preet, Nagma & Others Wish 'Nadippin Nayakan' On His Big Day
Actor Suriya is beyond any doubt one of the most talented and sought-after mass heroes in Kollywood today. A gem of a performer, he enjoys an enviable fan following due to his good looks, down-to-earth nature, versatile performances and gripping screen presence. During his stellar career, he has starred in several commercially successful movies, which has helped prove that he is a force to be reckoned with. Today (July 23, 2019), on Suriya's birthday, several celebs wished him on social media, much to the delight of his fans.
Rakul Preet Singh @Rakulpreet
Happppppy bdayyyyy @Suriya_offl sir !!! Wishing you a beautiful year.. stay blessed 😀😀
Nagma @nagma_morarji
Happy Birthday to you @Suriya_ofl. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA
Selvaraghavan @selvaraghavan
Dear @Suriya_offl sir, wish you many Happy returns of the day! You are a superb actor and fantastic human being. I hope this year brings you all the peace and happiness that a person with your grace and kindness deserves!
Devi Sri Prasad @ThisIsDSP
Wishing U a Super Duper HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest Brother @Suriya_offl sir !!May U keep Rocking always with ur Simplicity, Good Deeds, Blockbusters and more !!!
Pandiraj @pandiraj_dir
Many Many Happy Returns of the Day to @Suriya_offl sir 🎉💐As Young As Always With Sweet Thought's As Ever , May the Force be with you ..
Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA @Dhananjayang
On the professional front, Suriya was last seen in NGK, which did not do too well at the box office. At present, he is awaiting the release of Kaappaan, slated to hit screens in August. The film, directed by KV Anand, also has Mohanlal as the parallel lead. Actors Sayyeshaa and Arya too are a part of the cast.
(Social media posts are unedited)