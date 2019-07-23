Happy Birthday Suriya: Rakul Preet, Nagma & Others Wish 'Nadippin Nayakan' On His Big Day

Rakul Preet Singh @Rakulpreet

Happppppy bdayyyyy @Suriya_offl sir !!! Wishing you a beautiful year.. stay blessed 😀😀

Nagma @nagma_morarji

Happy Birthday to you @Suriya_ofl. Wish you happiness, peace, success & good health. God bless! #HappyBirthdaySURIYA

Selvaraghavan @selvaraghavan

Dear @Suriya_offl sir, wish you many Happy returns of the day! You are a superb actor and fantastic human being. I hope this year brings you all the peace and happiness that a person with your grace and kindness deserves!

Devi Sri Prasad @ThisIsDSP

Wishing U a Super Duper HAPPY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest Brother @Suriya_offl sir !!May U keep Rocking always with ur Simplicity, Good Deeds, Blockbusters and more !!!

Pandiraj @pandiraj_dir

Many Many Happy Returns of the Day to @Suriya_offl sir 🎉💐As Young As Always With Sweet Thought's As Ever , May the Force be with you ..

#HappyBirthdaySURYA Happy birthday to one of the finest actors & human being @Suriya_offl sir. Wishing him a fabulous year ahead 💐 👍💐 💐 pic.twitter.com/QxOYmwM9sF — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) July 23, 2019

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA @Dhananjayang

Distributor Dr. Dhananjayan too wished the Singam hero on his big day.