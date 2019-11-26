Suriya And Anushka Shetty To Team Up Yet Again After The Singam Series?

There were speculations that Suriya and Gautham Menon, who had previously joined hands for much-appreciated movies like Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram might team up for a film in the future. One of the latest reports that have come up reveals that Anushka Shetty might be seen playing the leading lady in this upcoming movie.

Suriya and Anushka Shetty have previously teamed up for the Singam series. Anushka Shetty had essayed a character named Kavya in all the three editions of the franchise. Singam 3, the most recent film from the series, had hit theatres in 2017. It was also Devasena's previous film in Tamil. Earlier, the Baahubali actress had essayed a prominent role in Gautham Menon's Yennai Arindhaal (2015), which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead.

It is also being rumoured that the Suriya-Gautham Menon movie will be produced by Vels Film International. However, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the project yet. Meanwhile, the VTV director is busy with the works of his upcoming movie Joshua, which features Puppy fame Varun in the lead. GVM's next film to hit theatres will be the Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which is slated to release on November 29, 2019.

As far as Suriya is concerned, he will next be seen in the movi Soorarari Pottru, the first look poster of which had taken social media by storm. The film is expected to hit theatres early next year. Apart from that, he has also signed a movie with director Hari.

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is prepping up for her next major release, which is a multi-lingual movie. Titled as Nishabdam in Tamil, the film has been directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The thriller also features Madhavan in the lead role. Anjali, Shalini Pandey, etc., are also a part of the star cast.