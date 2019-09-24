English
    Suriya And Dhanush Have A Better Success Ratio Than Ajith Kumar And Vijay? A Tweet That Went Viral!

    By
    |

    Kollywood is blessed with umpteen stars, who are capable of setting the box office on fire. Suriya and Dhanush are two among them, who are both good performers and are big stars as well. Their fan base may not be as vast as that of Ajith Kumar or Vijay's, but they still rank among the biggest stars of South Indian cinema. Now, what has gained the attention of fans is a viral tweet, which has compared the hits and flops of Ajith, Vijay, Suriya, and Dhanush. According to the statistics in the tweet, Suriya and Dhanush have a better success ratio than Ajith Kumar and Vijay. This has left fans a bit perplexed and surprised. Read to know further details regarding this.

    Suriya

    Suriya

    According to the tweet, Suriya has scored four blockbusters from the 36 releases he has had before Kaappaan and his total success percentage (considering blockbusters, super hits and hits) stands at around 54.

    Dhanush

    Dhanush

    On the other hand, Dhanush, who has had 36 releases so far, is not far behind with a success ratio of 36 per cent. According to the tweet, he has scored one blockbuster, six super hits and seven hits in total.

    Ajith and Vijay Are Far Behind?

    Going by the tweet, Ajith and Vijay have lesser success percentage when compared to the above stars. Ajith has around 37 per cent hits in his career so far whereas Vijay's score is 34 per cent. This finding has left fans a bit bemused.

    Higher Number Of Movies

    Higher Number Of Movies

    If we take a look at the statistics, it could be understood that Vijay and Ajith have done far more films in their career till now. Vijay has done 62 films so far whereas Ajith has done around 58 movies. These numbers might have affected the ratio.

    A Popular Critic's Reaction

    Meanwhile, popular film critic LM Kaushik has brought to notice an important finding from the tweet. While he has mentioned that the findings are interesting, he also pointed out that the tweet has considered only 52 movies of Ajith, whereas he has done 59 movies so far. He has also added that Ajith's films from 52-59 have been majorly hits. On the other hand, the statistic has only considered 61 films of Vijay.

    suriya dhanush ajith vijay
