Suriya And Vetrimaaran To Come Together For The First Time? Kalaipuli Thaanu To Produce?

A recent report by a YouTube channel says that Suriya and Vetrimaaran might come together for the first time. It is being rumoured that Kalaipuli S Thaanu might produce the movie. It is being learnt that Vetrimaaran has developed a good rapport with the producer and might agree to his terms. It is also being mentioned that Dhanush has signed a three-film deal with Kalaipuli S Thaanu including Asuran. Remains to be seen how far these rumours turn out to be true.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya has been going through a rough patch. Sometime back his much-hyped NGK with Selvaraghavan tanked miserably at the box office. Though his latest Kaappaan did good business at the box office, it got overwhelmed by mixed to negative reviews.

Vetrimaaran has been going through a terrific phase on the work front. His latest Asuran featuring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead has been doing exceedingly well at the box office.

Dhanush is also not far behind as far as a crackling career is considered. He's currently shooting for a movie with hit filmmaker Kartik Subbaraj in London. He also has Pattas in the kitty, which has him paired opposite Mehreen Pirzada. Actress Sneha is also playing a small but pivotal role in the film.

So, are you looking forward to seeing the dream combo of Suriya and Vetrimaaran on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.