Suriya And Vetrimaaran To Team Up For A Movie Based On A Novel?

Of late, a few rumours have been doing the rounds regarding Vetrimaaran's upcoming projects and talks regarding the director's project with Suriya have been ruling social media ever since the Asuran days. Now, if the latest reports on social media are anything to go by, Suriya-Vetrimaaran movie is definitely on cards and at the same time, it is being said that this upcoming movie will be based on a novel.

Meanwhile, some of the unconfirmed updates also reveal that this upcoming Suriya starrer might be set in a different time period. Moreover, it is also being speculated that V Creations will bankroll this project, which would mark the first association of the actor and the director.

For the uninitiated, Vetrimaaran's most recent release Asuran was based on a novel named Vekkai, penned by Poomani. The Dhanush starrer was also produced under the banner V Creations. The Vetrimaaran directorial had won a lot of praises from critics and audiences and the movie, which hit theatres a couple of months ago emerged as the biggest success of the director so far.

Nevertheless, no official confirmation has come up regarding Suriya-Vetrimaaran movie yet. There are reports doing the rounds that Vetrimaaran's next directorial venture will feature actor Soori in the lead role. On the other hand, reports had come up that the director had met Vijay recently and Vetrimaaran might be the director of Thalapathy 65.

Meanwhile, Suriya is prepping up for the release of his next movie, which is Soorarai Pottru. The teaser of this upcoming movie will marks its arrival during the Pongal season. The much-awaited movie will be hitting theatres in 2020 and an official announcement regarding the exact release date is being awaited. Reportedly, Suriya will also team up with director Hari for a complete entertainer. A project with Siruthai Siva is also on cards.