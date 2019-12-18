Suriya And Vetrimaaran To Team Up For A Movie Based On A Novel?

Of late, a few rumours have been doing the rounds regarding Vetrimaaran's upcoming projects and talks regarding the director's project with Suriya have been ruling social media ever since Asuran days. Now, if the latest reports on social media are anything to go by, Suriya-Vetrimaaran movie is definitely on cards and at the same time, it is being said that this upcoming flick will be based on a novel.

Meanwhile, some unconfirmed updates also reveal that this upcoming Suriya starrer might be set in a different time. Moreover, it is also being speculated that V Creations might bankroll this project, which would mark the first association of the actor and the director.

For the uninitiated, Vetrimaaran's most recent release Asuran was based on a novel named Vekkai, penned by Poomani. The Dhanush starrer was also produced by V Creations. The Vetrimaaran directorial had won a lot of praises from critics and audiences, and the movie, which hit theatres a couple of months ago emerged as the biggest success of the director, so far.

Nevertheless, no official confirmation has come up regarding Suriya-Vetrimaaran's movie, yet. Reports are doing the rounds that Vetrimaaran's next directorial will feature actor Soori in the lead. On the other hand, reports had come up that the director had met Vijay recently and Vetrimaaran might be the director of Thalapathy 65.

Meanwhile, Suriya is prepping up for the release of his next, which is Soorarai Pottru. The teaser of this upcoming movie will mark its arrival during the Pongal season. The much-awaited movie will be hitting theatres in 2020 and an official announcement regarding the exact release date is being awaited. Reportedly, Suriya will also team up with director Hari for a complete entertainer. A project with Siruthai Siva is also on cards.