Suriya Eager To Team Up With AR Murugadoss?

Suriya and AR Murugadoss teamed up first for Ghajini, which enjoyed tremendous success at the box office. Later, they joined hands for 7am Arivu, which has its share of fan-following. Now, a latest report by a popular YouTube channel says that Suriya is eager to meet AR Murugadoss and talks regarding a project from the team is on.

However, the report also adds that AR Murugadoss has politely declined to meet Suriya as of now for the discussion of a possible project. Rumour has it that he has conveyed that talks regarding the same could be done later. It is being said that AR Murugadoss opted for such a stance since he is planning a movie with Ajith Kumar and is eager to start that project first. On the other hand, he is also planning a film in Telugu with Allu Arjun. Hence, the director is said to have postponed the meeting.

Suriya fans would definitely love to see another film from this combo, which gave a quality movie like Ghajini. Let us hope that such an association happens soon.

Meanwhile, Suriya's next is with director Sudha Kongara and has been titled 'Soorarai Pottru'. It was recently that an official update regarding Suriya's next after Soorarai Pottru had come up. It was revealed that the actor will team up again with Hari after Singham 3.

On the other hand, rumour also has it that Suriya is planning to team up with young filmmakers like Arunraja Kamaraja and Adangamaru fame Karthik Thangavel. Reports are also rife that Suriya might team up with director Bala, with whom he had previously worked in films like Nandha and Pithamagan. We have to wait for an official announcement to know further details regarding all these.

(Source: Valai Pechu)