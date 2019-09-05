English
    Suriya Fans Thrash Kaappaan Trailer, Call It 'Childish' And 'Cheap'

    Suriya, who is going through a bad phase on the work front, will next be seen in Kaappaan, one of the biggest releases of 2019. The film, slated to hit screens on September 20, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. The eagerly awaited Kaaappaan trailer was released yesterday (September 4, 2019) and it took social media by storm. However, Suriya fans are not too happy about the same as they feel it looks 'childish'.

    praveen prakash

    praveen prakash

    Cheap graphics and cheap editing....never expected this stuff.... As surya has very strong fan base in telugu speaking states..... But never expected this cheap trailer..

    Yash Yashwanth

    Yash Yashwanth

    It is a trailer or what?

    What is this... They don't know even how to cut the trailer... Then how they will edit the movie

    This is the worst trailer, I have watched in recent years....

    Trailer is not promising.... 🤬🤬

    vasanth

    vasanth

    Terrible trailer. Mix of all kv anandh movies put together which makes it very boring. Sick of all these countless gun shots. Looks like this will surpass the number of bullets that John wick had fired in all three movies combined. Nothing has been going right for Surya in the recent years. Hope he gets into some good hands. Otherwise this looks like a reunion of all field out artists.

    ARJUN VARMA

    ARJUN VARMA

    This movie will be flop ,. How come such big actors like Syria and mohan lal the accepted this movie, trailer looks so bad and cheap editing and cheap graphics

    Ramboonmission

    Ramboonmission

    Wat kind of childish trailer was that? Can't they focus on story and had to put so many songs in first trailer? Learn From War, Saaho. Suriya is one of my all time fav but he is not getting right team and project.

    So, do you feel that Kaappaan will be able to overcome the initial negativity and become a hit? Comments, please!

    (Social media comments have not been edited)

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
