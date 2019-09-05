Suriya Fans Thrash Kaappaan Trailer, Call It 'Childish' And 'Cheap'

praveen prakash

Cheap graphics and cheap editing....never expected this stuff.... As surya has very strong fan base in telugu speaking states..... But never expected this cheap trailer..

Yash Yashwanth

It is a trailer or what?

What is this... They don't know even how to cut the trailer... Then how they will edit the movie

This is the worst trailer, I have watched in recent years....

Trailer is not promising.... 🤬🤬

vasanth

Terrible trailer. Mix of all kv anandh movies put together which makes it very boring. Sick of all these countless gun shots. Looks like this will surpass the number of bullets that John wick had fired in all three movies combined. Nothing has been going right for Surya in the recent years. Hope he gets into some good hands. Otherwise this looks like a reunion of all field out artists.

ARJUN VARMA

This movie will be flop ,. How come such big actors like Syria and mohan lal the accepted this movie, trailer looks so bad and cheap editing and cheap graphics

Ramboonmission

Wat kind of childish trailer was that? Can't they focus on story and had to put so many songs in first trailer? Learn From War, Saaho. Suriya is one of my all time fav but he is not getting right team and project.