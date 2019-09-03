Suriya Follows The Footsteps Of Vijay For Kaappaan?

Suriya will be coming up with Kaappaan in this month and now, one of the reports sent out by popular YouTube channel hints that the star might have followed the footsteps of Vijay through a very kind gesture. If the report is anything to go by, Suriya has gifted a gold coin each to the entire crew members who have worked for Kaappaan.

As everyone knows, Vijay had done something similar upon the completion of his next film Bigil, which is eyeing a huge release during Deepavali season. He had gifted a gold ring to the entire cast & crew members of Bigil. The photos of the ring in which the title of the film was inscribed had gone viral on social media straight away. Even in the past, Vijay's kind-hearted gesture to the crew members of his previous movies had won wide appreciation.

However, Suriya has seemingly followed a different path. According to reports, Suriya gifted the gold coin but under a condition. He requested everyone not to reveal anything about this gift to others and it is being said as the reason why the outside world has not known about this kind gesture of Suriya.

Meanwhile, Kaappaan has been scheduled to release in theatres on September 20, 2019. The KV Anand movie also features Malayalam Superstar in an equally important role. Reportedly, Suriya will be seen playing the role of a commando in this big-budget venture, which is expected to be a complete treat for the fans. Kaappaan marks the third association of Suriya and KV Anand after the films Ayan and Maattrraan. Along with Suriya and Mohanlal, Kaappaan also features Arya, Sayyesha Saigal, Boman Irani and a host of other prominent actors in important roles. Reportedly, Kaappaan will also be making a simultaneous release in Telugu and the dubbed version of the movie will be titled as Bandobast.

(Source: Valai Pechu)