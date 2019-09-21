Suriya Has Not Given The Nod For Gautham Menon's Movie Yet?

When reports came in that Suriya and Gautham Menon are teaming up for a movie, fans of the most-successful combo, were more than excited. However, some rumours that have come up now, reveal that fans may have to wait longer for such a project to happen. A report by a popular YouTube channel reveals that Suriya has not given the nod to the Gautham Menon project yet.

According to the report, Gautham Menon had assured Lyca Productions that he would do a film with Suriya in the lead role. But according to them, Lyca Productions had cross-checked with Suriya about this project, later on. The report adds that when the production house enquired Suriya about this project, he mentioned that as of now, no such plan is on the cards since he has a whole lot of other movies in the pipeline.

Gautham Menon's upcoming film Ennai Noki Paayum Thota has once again been entangled in a few release issues. Earlier, rumours had come up that LYCA Productions might help Gautham Menon as the director had given an assurance that he will do a Suriya starrer for the production banner.

Suriya's recent release Kaappaan is in theatres now. His next film to release in theatres will be Soorarai Pottru, which is being directed by Sudha Kongara. Reports had come in that Siva's next directorial venture will feature Suriya in the lead role. At the same time, Adanga Maru's director Karthik Thangavel is also said to be planning a film with Suriya

Suriya and Gautham Menon do form one of the most loved actor-director combos of Kollywood and audiences are awaiting the team's big return. Their films, Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram, enjoy a huge fan following even now and are considered to be cult movies. Let us hope that a movie from this team would happen soon.

(Source: Valai Pechu)