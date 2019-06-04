Suriya Hasn't Watched NGK In The Theatres Yet? Shocking Deets INSIDE!

When Suriya And Selvaraghavan Decided To Team Up

Suriya decided to team up with Selvaraghavan and back then, Selvaraghavan narrated a script to Suriya during their meeting. The report suggests that Suriya had suggested a few changes upon hearing the story.

The Changes

It was during the shoot of Selvaraghavan's Mannavan Vanthan that the director met Suriya. Selvaraghavan reportedly made all the changes suggested by Suriya at the shooting spot of Mannavan Vanthan itself and Suriya was mighty impressed with the commitment of the director.

The Complete Script

Later, the director gave the full-bound script to the actor. Reportedly, Suriya wasn't completely happy with the script and later sent the script to four popular directors for suggestions and changes but they denied to do it since it was Selvaraghavan's script. The report adds that later the script was doctored by another popular person.

The Immense Respect

It has also been reported that Suriya has given immense respect to Selvaraghavan. He was even ready to push forward the shoot when Selvaraghavan was not well. The report also adds that they had worked so closely for the goodness of NGK. It is being said that the results that the film has fetched now has pushed him back from watching the film in theatres.