Suriya Hasn't Watched NGK In The Theatres Yet? Shocking Deets INSIDE!
NGK, the first film from Suriya-Selvaraghavan combo is now playing in the theatres across the globe. The film opened to mixed responses in the theatres. While the viewers are very much impressed about the first half of the film, some of them are not completely satisfied with the way the second half of the film has shaped up. NGK is doing decent business in Tamil Nadu theatres. However, a recent report by popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu has claimed that Suriya hasn't watched the film in the theatres yet and they have come up with a few interesting details that happened during the shoot of the film as well. Read to know the complete details.
When Suriya And Selvaraghavan Decided To Team Up
Suriya decided to team up with Selvaraghavan and back then, Selvaraghavan narrated a script to Suriya during their meeting. The report suggests that Suriya had suggested a few changes upon hearing the story.
The Changes
It was during the shoot of Selvaraghavan's Mannavan Vanthan that the director met Suriya. Selvaraghavan reportedly made all the changes suggested by Suriya at the shooting spot of Mannavan Vanthan itself and Suriya was mighty impressed with the commitment of the director.
The Complete Script
Later, the director gave the full-bound script to the actor. Reportedly, Suriya wasn't completely happy with the script and later sent the script to four popular directors for suggestions and changes but they denied to do it since it was Selvaraghavan's script. The report adds that later the script was doctored by another popular person.
The Immense Respect
It has also been reported that Suriya has given immense respect to Selvaraghavan. He was even ready to push forward the shoot when Selvaraghavan was not well. The report also adds that they had worked so closely for the goodness of NGK. It is being said that the results that the film has fetched now has pushed him back from watching the film in theatres.