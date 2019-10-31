Suriya, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan and Arun Vijay Movies To Release On The Same Day?

This Deepavali season witnessed the entry of Vijay and Karthi's movies. Now, it seems like the Christmas season would pave way for the arrival of as many as four biggies. Rumour has it that Suriya, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun Vijay will have a box office clash with their next movies expected to arrive on December 20, 2019.

Hero, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, which is a highly promising movie, is reportedly releasing on December 20, 2019. The teaser of the film, which has been directed by PS Mithran, had hit the online circuits a few days ago.

Suriya will next be seen in Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The first look poster of the movie is all set to be out. There has been a whole lot of confusion regarding the film's release date. Now, the latest rumour is that Soorarai Pottru might clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Hero at the box office.

Karthi's Kaithi is enjoying a sensational run in theatres and the actor has back-to-back films lined up for release. The latest reports reveal that Karthi's film with Jeethu Joseph, which also features Jyothika, will be his next release. The buzz is that this film too might find a slot in the list of December releases.

Meanwhile, Arun Vijay is teaming up with young and dynamic filmmaker Karthik Naren for 'Mafia'. The teaser of the film has already created a spark in the minds of the audiences and they are eagerly awaiting the film's release. Rumour mills are abuzz that December 20, 2019, is the tentative release date of this film as well.

However, no official confirmation has come up regarding these yet. There are high chances for these movies to hit theatres within days of each other even if they eye a December release. It seems like Kollywood would witness an exciting box office clash. Let us wait and see what is in store for the audiences.