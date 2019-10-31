    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suriya, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan and Arun Vijay Movies To Release On The Same Day?

      By Staff
      |

      This Deepavali season witnessed the entry of Vijay and Karthi's movies. Now, it seems like the Christmas season would pave way for the arrival of as many as four biggies. Rumour has it that Suriya, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun Vijay will have a box office clash with their next movies expected to arrive on December 20, 2019.

      Suriya, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan and Arun Vijays Movies To Release On The Same Day?

      Hero, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, which is a highly promising movie, is reportedly releasing on December 20, 2019. The teaser of the film, which has been directed by PS Mithran, had hit the online circuits a few days ago.

      Suriya will next be seen in Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The first look poster of the movie is all set to be out. There has been a whole lot of confusion regarding the film's release date. Now, the latest rumour is that Soorarai Pottru might clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Hero at the box office.

      Karthi's Kaithi is enjoying a sensational run in theatres and the actor has back-to-back films lined up for release. The latest reports reveal that Karthi's film with Jeethu Joseph, which also features Jyothika, will be his next release. The buzz is that this film too might find a slot in the list of December releases.

      Meanwhile, Arun Vijay is teaming up with young and dynamic filmmaker Karthik Naren for 'Mafia'. The teaser of the film has already created a spark in the minds of the audiences and they are eagerly awaiting the film's release. Rumour mills are abuzz that December 20, 2019, is the tentative release date of this film as well.

      However, no official confirmation has come up regarding these yet. There are high chances for these movies to hit theatres within days of each other even if they eye a December release. It seems like Kollywood would witness an exciting box office clash. Let us wait and see what is in store for the audiences.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue