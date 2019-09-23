Suriya's Next Movie With Hari: Arjun Rejects The Main Antagonist Role?

There is a widespread belief that Suriya might team up with director Hari or filmmaker Bala, after his next venture Soorarai Pottru, which is directed by Sudha Kongara. Now, one of the recent reports by a popular YouTube channel, claims that Action King Arjun was approached for the role of the main antagonist in this film but he has turned down the offer.

According to the report, Arjun has rejected the offer citing that he is getting more of antagonist offers, nowadays. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding this report. For the uninitiated, Arjun had impressed everyone as a strong villain in Irumbu Thirai, which was one among the major hits of 2018. The Vishal starrer had brought a lot of laurels for Arjun. Recently, he was seen in Kolaigaran, in which he played one among the lead roles along with actor Vijay Antony. If reports are to be believed, Arjun has signed Irumbu Thirai fame PS Mithran's next directorial venture, titled Hero. The film will feature Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Earlier, rumours had come up that the Suriya-Hari movie has been titled Yaanai, but no official announcement was made. Earlier, Suriya and Hari had teamed up for five movies, which include three films of the Singam franchise. The other two films were Aaru and Vel, both of which had tasted success at the box office.

Meanwhile, we have to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a more clear picture of the Suriya-Hari movie. Reportedly, the shoot of Soorarai Pottru has been completed and is expected to release later this year.