Suriya Not Interested In Listening To Any New Scripts, Is This The Reason?

The suave and charming Suriya is arguably one of the most sought-after and respected names in the today. During his successful career, the 'Nadippin Nayakan' has won the love of the fans thanks to his innocent looks, positive nature and remarkable performances. Over the years, he has starred in quite a few big films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a synonym for success. Now, here is some big news for his fans,

According to a leading YouTube channel, Suriya has stopped listening to fresh scripts as he wants to concentrate on his upcoming movies and refrain from giving the nod to new projects.

Suriya is currently awaiting the release of NGK which has been directed by Selvaraghavan. The film, slated to release on May 31, 2019, will see him at opposite Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet. After NGK, he will be seen in Kaappaan which features Mohanlal as the parallel lead. He also has a film with Sudha Prasad and Siruthai Siva in his kitty.

Interestingly, 2018 was not a particularly good year for Suriya as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam did not do as well as expected at the box office. As such, the next few releases are crucial for him.

Source: Valai Pechu