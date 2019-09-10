Suriya Not Promoting Kaappaan Due To NGK & Thaana Serndha Kootam’s Failure?

Suriya fans are set to welcome Kaappaan, the big-budget movie, which is just a few days away from its big release. While the trailer of the film has hit the online circuits, the team is yet to promote the film in a grand manner. According to one of the reports by a popular YouTube channel, Suriya has decided not to promote Kaappaan in the way he used to promote his previous movies like Thaana Serndha Koottam and NGK.

According to reports, Suriya's previous two movies Thaana Serndha Koottam and NGK, had released amidst humongous expectations. Suriya had attended various promotional programmes of the film held in places like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, etc and thus adding to the hype of these movies. However, the films did not live up to the expectations of the audiences.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that Suriya has decided on another strategy for Kaappaan. If the report is anything to go by, he has decided to speak more about the movie upon its release and victorious run in theatres, and thus stay away from the usual pre-release promotions associated with the film. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this.

Earlier, Suriya fans were pretty unhappy with the trailer cut of Kaappaan and some of them even tagged it as a song teaser. However, according to some reports, director KV Anand had come up with a clear-cut answer mentioning that the team decided to go ahead with such a trailer, since they didn't want to reveal much about the actual storyline of the movie.

Well, Kaappaan looks like a promising venture and it seems like the team is pretty confident about the final outcome. Kaappaan also has the presence of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in it and he will be seen essaying an equally important role. Actor Arya is also a part of the star cast of this highly-awaited venture.

(Source: Valai Pechu)