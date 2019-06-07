NGK Box Office Verdict: Suriya's Heartfelt Comment Goes Viral

Last year, Suriya suffered a setback of epic proportions when Thaanaa Serndha Koottam failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a failure. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivn, opened on a fair note before crashing big time. With the TSK debacle behind him, Suriya is currently in the limelight due to NGK, which hit screens on May 31, 2019 amidst much fanfare. After opening on a good note, it ran out of steam on Monday (June 3, 2019) and slowed down. To make matters worse, it failed to impress critics.

Now, Suriya has commented on the mixed response to NGK and proved that he is a source of inspiration for his fans. In his heartfelt post, the 24 actor said that he was grateful to all those liked his film and thanked the entire crew for their efforts.

"I humbly accept all the love,views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr," he added.

NGK, directed by top filmmaker Selvaraghavan, features Suriya in a new avatar and has political undertones. The film has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet as the female leads and marks their first collaboration with Nadippin Nayakan.

With NGK in theatres, Suriya will soon turn his attention to KV Anand's Kaappaan. He also has films with Siva and Sudha Kongara Prasad in his kitty.

