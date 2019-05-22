English
    Suriya's NGK Clears Censor Formalities; Deets Inside

    By
    |

    Last year, actor Suriya suffered a setback when Thaanaa Serndha Koottam failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a bit of a disappointment. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivn, took a fair start at the box office before slowing down big time. With the setback behind him, the star is currently awaiting the release of NGK which is one of the biggest movies of the year. The political-drama has created a great deal of buzz amongst the target audience which might help it open on an impressive note.

    Now, here is an exciting update about the movie. In an exciting development, NGK has completed Censor formalities and been passed with a U certificate which means that it will hit screens as planned.

    NGK

    The film, directed by ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, features Suriya in the role of a revolutionary and highlights the need of young blood in the political arena. NGK features Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet as the female leads. Both ladies are pretty popular in the industry and this movie could work wonders for them.

    Interestingly, once NGK hits screens, Suriya will turn her attention to Kaappaan which is slated to release this August. The film, directed by KV Anand, features Mohanlal as the parallel lead. Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to NGK? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: ngk suriya
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
