Suriya's NGK Confirmed To Release In The Theatres On This Date!

NGK is one among the highly-anticipated Tamil movies of the year and the Tamil movie audiences have put up huge expectations on this film, which marks the first collaboration of Suriya and director Selvaraghavan.

There were a lot of speculations regarding the release date of the movie and the audiences have been eager to know the exact release date of the movie. Most recently, reports came in that the dubbing works of the film is progressing. Now, some of the new reports suggest that NGK will be releasing in the month of May 2019.

According to the reports, NGK will be releasing in the theatres during the Eid season of this year. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the film are eyeing May 31, 2019 as the release date of the movie. However, the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the movie.

NGK is touted to be a political thriller and the teaser of the film, which was released a few weeks ago had hinted the same. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director of NGK. Along with Suriya, NGK will also feature actors like Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh etc., in important roles.