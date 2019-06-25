Suriya's NGK To Release On Amazon Prime On This Date

Last month, actor Suriya became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when NGK opened to a good response at the box office and received decent reviews from fans. After opening on a fair note, it slowed down big time and ended up being a flop of epic proportions. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its downfall. Now, Suriya is in the limelight for an awesome reason.

In an exciting development, NGK is set to première on Amazon Prime on July 5, 2019 and this has created a great deal of buzz on social media. Releasing on a platform like Amazon Prime might help the film reach a wider audience and gain more recognition.

NGK, featuring Suriya in the role of a revolutionary, highlighted the need for 'young blood' to enter the political arena and raised several hard-hitting questions. It featured Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi as the female leads.

While talking about NGK's lacklustre performance at the box office, Suriya had said that he was grateful to everyone who worked on the movie.

"I humbly accept all the love,views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr," he had added.

Meanwhile, Suriya will next be seen in Kaappaan that is slated to release in August. The film, helmed by KV Anand, has a political theme and stars Mohanlal as the parallel lead. The film also has Arya and Sayyeshaa in key roles.

