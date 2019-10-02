Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Avoids A Clash With Rajinikanth’s Darbar?

Suriya is back on track with Kaappaan, which is continuing its successful run in theatres. Next, Nadippin Nayagan will be seen in Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. Earlier, rumours were rife that the film might hit theatres during the Pongal season of 2020. The Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss is also releasing in the same season. However, the latest reports reveal that team Soorarai Pottru is eyeing another date in January 2020 for its release, which suggests that a big box office clash has been averted.

According to a report, Soorarai Pottru will be hitting the theatres on January 24, 2020, as a Republic Day release. However, the team is yet to make an official announcement regarding this. Earlier, Suriya movies like Thaana Serndha Koottam, Singham 3 etc., also had released during the last week of January.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film has been completed and the post-production works are progressing. Recently, it was reported that Suriya had gifted gold coins to the crew members of the movie.

Soorarai Pottru is being produced under Suriya's home banner 2D Entertainments. The film has its musical score by GV Prakash. Aparna Balamurali essays the leading lady in this film. Reportedly, the film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

The Suriya starrer will reportedly mark the comeback of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu to Tamil cinema. Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal are also a part of this film, which is expected to be quite different from the Suriya movies of recent times. After this, Suriya will join the works of his next film, which will be directed by Siva.