Suriya Starrer Kaappaan Gets Trolled After Releasing On Amazon Prime

Karthik @mgr_karthik

Unbearable

#Kaappaan

Saw in amazon prime. Thank god had the option to forward. Enda arya , mohan lal ellam kooptu waste panreega. Moreover Surya himself deserved better. High time he selects some good script. Luck to play a part too

TravelXPeriance @travelxperiance

Watched #kaappaan finally in amazon prime. Very good 1st half 🌗 and dreadful second half. Wish they continued one story rather than mixing too many things

samraat07 @samraat07

Just watched #Kaappaan on Amazon Prime. Wtf bro! 🤷‍♂️

Now I could totally feel your rage for this film in your review.

@baradwajrangan

#ennadapannivachuirukeenga

dpak r @dpaknc

#Kaappaan: a movie that sounds good on paper but presentation wasn't quite there. #arya again sounds like perfect for the role of a careless son of a politician who becomes the prime minister but somehow performance was lacking. Harris Jayaraj's score the worst ever.