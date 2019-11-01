    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suriya Starrer Kaappaan Gets Trolled After Releasing On Amazon Prime

      By
      |

      Kaappaan, starring Suriya and Mollywood star Mohanlal, released on Amazon Prime a few days ago and this created a fair deal of buzz fans. Now, it seems that the KV Anand-directed movie has failed to impress movie buffs as most of them are trolling it like never before while urging 'Nadippin Nayakan' to chose better scripts in the near future. Here, we present before you the latest and most brutal tweets about Kaappaan.

      Karthik @mgr_karthik

      Karthik @mgr_karthik

      Unbearable

      #Kaappaan

      Saw in amazon prime. Thank god had the option to forward. Enda arya , mohan lal ellam kooptu waste panreega. Moreover Surya himself deserved better. High time he selects some good script. Luck to play a part too

      TravelXPeriance @travelxperiance

      TravelXPeriance @travelxperiance

      Watched #kaappaan finally in amazon prime. Very good 1st half 🌗 and dreadful second half. Wish they continued one story rather than mixing too many things

      samraat07 @samraat07

      samraat07 @samraat07

      Just watched #Kaappaan on Amazon Prime. Wtf bro! 🤷‍♂️

      Now I could totally feel your rage for this film in your review.

      @baradwajrangan

      #ennadapannivachuirukeenga

      dpak r @dpaknc

      dpak r @dpaknc

      #Kaappaan: a movie that sounds good on paper but presentation wasn't quite there. #arya again sounds like perfect for the role of a careless son of a politician who becomes the prime minister but somehow performance was lacking. Harris Jayaraj's score the worst ever.

      In case, you did not know, Kaappaan was a political-thriller that featured Suriya in the role of an NSG officer and raised a few burning questions. It starred Junga heroine Sayyeshaa as the leading lady, which grabbed plenty of attention. Actor Arya too was a part of Kaappaan. The film did fairly well at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews.

      So, are movie lovers justified in trolling Kaappaan? Tell us in the space below.

      Read more about: kaappaan suriya
      Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue