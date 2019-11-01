Suriya Starrer Kaappaan Gets Trolled After Releasing On Amazon Prime
Kaappaan, starring Suriya and Mollywood star Mohanlal, released on Amazon Prime a few days ago and this created a fair deal of buzz fans. Now, it seems that the KV Anand-directed movie has failed to impress movie buffs as most of them are trolling it like never before while urging 'Nadippin Nayakan' to chose better scripts in the near future. Here, we present before you the latest and most brutal tweets about Kaappaan.
Karthik @mgr_karthik
Unbearable
#Kaappaan
Saw in amazon prime. Thank god had the option to forward. Enda arya , mohan lal ellam kooptu waste panreega. Moreover Surya himself deserved better. High time he selects some good script. Luck to play a part too
TravelXPeriance @travelxperiance
Watched #kaappaan finally in amazon prime. Very good 1st half 🌗 and dreadful second half. Wish they continued one story rather than mixing too many things
samraat07 @samraat07
Just watched #Kaappaan on Amazon Prime. Wtf bro! 🤷♂️
Now I could totally feel your rage for this film in your review.
@baradwajrangan
#ennadapannivachuirukeenga
dpak r @dpaknc
#Kaappaan: a movie that sounds good on paper but presentation wasn't quite there. #arya again sounds like perfect for the role of a careless son of a politician who becomes the prime minister but somehow performance was lacking. Harris Jayaraj's score the worst ever.
In case, you did not know, Kaappaan was a political-thriller that featured Suriya in the role of an NSG officer and raised a few burning questions. It starred Junga heroine Sayyeshaa as the leading lady, which grabbed plenty of attention. Actor Arya too was a part of Kaappaan. The film did fairly well at the box office, despite receiving mixed reviews.
So, are movie lovers justified in trolling Kaappaan? Tell us in the space below.