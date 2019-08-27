English
    Suriya Starrer NGK Fails To Impress On Amazon Prime; Becomes Least-viewed Tamil Movie

    Suriya is currently going through a dull phase on the professional front. He was last seen in NGK that hit screens on May 31, 2019 and bombed at the box office. The never clicked with the masses and this resulted in its downfall. Now, here some more disturbing news for Suriya fans. According to a leading website, NGK has turned out to be a disaster on Amazon Prime. The film, which had its streaming première last month, failed to connect with fans and ended up being the 'least viewed' Tamil movie on the platform.

    The general feeling that most movie buffs decided to skip NGK because of its politically-charged content and Suriya's lacklustre form. Moreover, most critics had described it as a movie meant for Selvaraghavan fans and not casual moviegoers, which resulted in it not being the top choice of the 'aam junta' even on Amazon Prime. Either way, the NGK fiasco is quite unfortunate and might force Suriya to plan his next career move with utmost care.

    NGK featured Suriya in the role of a revolutionary and highlighted the importance of young folks entering the political battlefield. The film had Sai Pallavi and Delhi girl Rakul Preet as the leading ladies.

    Shortly after NGK failed to meet expectations, Suriya had thanked everyone associated with the film while acknowledging that some fans were not happy about the output.

    "I humbly accept all the love,views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK

    @selvaraghavan@prabhu_sr, (sic)" Suriya had tweeted.

    Meanwhile, with the NGK fiasco in the past, Suriya is awaiting the release of Kaappaan, slated to hit screens in September. The film, helmed by KV Anand, features 'Complete Actor' Mohanlal as the parallel lead. Sayyessha and Arya too are a part of the cast.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
