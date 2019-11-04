Suriya To Collaborate With Kaithi Director Lokesh Kanagaraj?

According to reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj who directed 'Kaithi' is likely to team up with Suriya. Reports also suggest that "talks are already on" between the two. While addressing media after the success of Kaithi, Suriya's brother and actor Karthi, hinted at the possibility of Lokesh Kanagaraj directing Suriya's next.

It is also being said that the film has been titled 'Irumbu Kai Maayavi', and that it would be a fantasy entertainer. Reports also suggest that the film will be on the lines of comic superhero 'Steel Claw'. Once Lokesh completes his current commitments, an official announcement will be made, say reports.

Meanwhile, Suriya is busy with the shoot of Soorarai Pottru, a biopic on Air Deccan founder, GR Gopinath. Once he completes the shoot of the Sudha Kongara-directorial, he will apparently start working on Irumbu Kai Maayavi.

Lokesh, on the other hand, is currently camping in New Delhi, busy with the shoot of actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 64'. Thalapathy 64 has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Earlier, it was reported that Suriya will be collaborating with Siva for a project, but the Viswasam director ended up signing a film with Rajinikanth, which is currently being called 'Thalaivar 168'. Additionally, Suriya has a lot of films in his kitty including a film each with Gautham Menon and Hari.

Kaithi, which has Karthi in the lead, has been receiving a positive response from critics. Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanx for the overwhelming response guys,.. loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making kaithi...will cherish this forever! Thank you once again prabu sir and karthi sir for the opportunity!..To answer all your txts and calls yes" Dilli will be back." (sic)

