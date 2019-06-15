English
    Suttu Pidikka Utharavu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over hit screens yesterday (June 14, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office while receiving rave reviews from all corners, Movies buffs praised the Adukalam actress for delivering a stellar performance and added that the film's screenplay is top-notch. Sadly, Game Over got leaked within hours of its release and this left everyone in a state of shock.

    Now, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu has been leaked in Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leak is a heartless act and it might affect Suttu Pidikka Utharavu's box office collections, which is quite unfortunate.

    Piracy is grave crime that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Let us hope that the authorities take some concrete steps to combat the menace.

    Meanwhile, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu has taken social media by storm . Here are some of the top tweets.

    Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan

    Watched #SuttuPidikkaUtharavu in a special screening. Walked in with no expectations and I was pleasantly surprised when I walked out. A heist thriller that hardly slows down for you to breathe. Opens with the heist and it's racy till the end. No songs. Good action.

    KAUSHIK @Kaushik1695S

    So much of bad mokka and worst movies throughout summer and here comes brilliant ones like #Kolaigaran and #SuttuPidikkaUtharavu right in June!! Brilliance of directors 👌👌 well done

    Sidhu @sidhuwrites

    Got to watch #SuttuPidikkaUtharavu at a special screening, and ended up liking it. Brisk, engaging action thriller at a runtime of less than two hours. Story takes off from the word go & there are a couple of worthy surprises too. Could get the audiences interested this weekend!

    Vignesh Kanna @Vigneshkanna22

    Jst watched #SuttuPidikkaUtharavu a clearly made edge of the seat thriller. Brilliant final 20mins of the movie which gives all answers to the first half. Some very good performance by @vikranth_offl @dir_susee and #Myskkin. Anthr good movie from @ramprakashdir Worth watching👍🏻

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
