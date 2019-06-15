Suttu Pidikka Utharavu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

The Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over hit screens yesterday (June 14, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office while receiving rave reviews from all corners, Movies buffs praised the Adukalam actress for delivering a stellar performance and added that the film's screenplay is top-notch. Sadly, Game Over got leaked within hours of its release and this left everyone in a state of shock.

Now, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu has been leaked in Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leak is a heartless act and it might affect Suttu Pidikka Utharavu's box office collections, which is quite unfortunate.

Piracy is grave crime that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Let us hope that the authorities take some concrete steps to combat the menace.

Meanwhile, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu has taken social media by storm . Here are some of the top tweets.