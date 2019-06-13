Taapsee Pannu Makes A Surprising Remark About Her Marriage; Deets Inside!

Last year, noted actress Taapsee Pannu suffered a big setback when Neevevaro opened to a poor response at the box office and sank without a trace. The film, featuring her as the female lead opposite Aadhi, never clicked with critics and this proved to be its downfall. With the debacle behind her, Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of Game Over, which is slated to hit screens tomorrow (June 14, 2019).

During the promotions of Game Over, Taapsee spoke about her marriage plans and made a rather surprising statement. She said that she has no time for marriage as she is currently doing some great films. However, at the same time, the Anando Brahma actress made it clear that she is not against the concept of marriage.

Meanwhile, Game Over has impressed critics big time and this might help it open on a decent note. While praising the movie, critic 'Review Ram' had said that it is a 'different experience' for the Indian audience.

"A unique and engrossing thriller. Gripping till the end and unpredictable until the concept-reveal point. Director @Ashwin_saravana has once again made me experience something new & different here. No songs and no unwanted scenes, just 100 minutes," he wrote.

So, are you excited about Game Over? Will you be watching it on Day 1? Tell us in the space below.

