English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Taapsee Pannu Makes A Surprising Remark About Her Marriage; Deets Inside!

    By
    |

    Last year, noted actress Taapsee Pannu suffered a big setback when Neevevaro opened to a poor response at the box office and sank without a trace. The film, featuring her as the female lead opposite Aadhi, never clicked with critics and this proved to be its downfall. With the debacle behind her, Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of Game Over, which is slated to hit screens tomorrow (June 14, 2019).

    During the promotions of Game Over, Taapsee spoke about her marriage plans and made a rather surprising statement. She said that she has no time for marriage as she is currently doing some great films. However, at the same time, the Anando Brahma actress made it clear that she is not against the concept of marriage.

    Taapse

    Meanwhile, Game Over has impressed critics big time and this might help it open on a decent note. While praising the movie, critic 'Review Ram' had said that it is a 'different experience' for the Indian audience.

    "A unique and engrossing thriller. Gripping till the end and unpredictable until the concept-reveal point. Director @Ashwin_saravana has once again made me experience something new & different here. No songs and no unwanted scenes, just 100 minutes," he wrote.

    So, are you excited about Game Over? Will you be watching it on Day 1? Tell us in the space below.

    Game Over Gets Amazing Reviews; The Taapsee Pannu Starrer Is An Extraordinary Movie?

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

    Read more about: taapsee pannu
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue