Taapsee Pannu's Game Over Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

Hit By Piracy

Piracy continues to be a vital issue connected with Kollywood. Game Over, the thriller film that has been receiving good applauses from all over, has also joined the long list of Tamil movies, which have been hit by piracy.

Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

What is even more shocking is that Game Over full movie has been leaked online by the website Tamilrockers. Moreover, this has happened on the very first day of the film's release in the theatres.

Reviews Pouring In

Game Over is being marked as a stunner by many. The reviews after the preview shows were also largely encouraging. The reports after the completion of the initial shows reveal that even the audiences are extremely thrilled about the movie.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Going by the reviews, Game Over belongs to those thriller films, which deserve to be watched from the big screens. Films like Game Over with solid content should turn out to be successful at the box office. Let us hope that Game Over would bravely overcome the hurdle of piracy and emerge as a huge commercial success by enjoying a long run in theatres.