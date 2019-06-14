Taapsee Pannu's Game Over Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers
Tamil cinema's fascination towards well-knit thrillers continues with Game Over also stepping into the scene. Kollywood film-makers' ability to carve excellent thrillers are known and Game Over looks like a solid spine-chilling thriller straight away. Aficionados of the genre is quite excited about the film. What is even more exciting is that the film has been released in multiple languages. While Game Over has made an entry to the theatres, a latest news that has come out is indeed a disheartening one for the Tamil film industry as well as all genuine movie lovers. Read to know further details regarding this.
Hit By Piracy
Piracy continues to be a vital issue connected with Kollywood. Game Over, the thriller film that has been receiving good applauses from all over, has also joined the long list of Tamil movies, which have been hit by piracy.
Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers
What is even more shocking is that Game Over full movie has been leaked online by the website Tamilrockers. Moreover, this has happened on the very first day of the film's release in the theatres.
Reviews Pouring In
Game Over is being marked as a stunner by many. The reviews after the preview shows were also largely encouraging. The reports after the completion of the initial shows reveal that even the audiences are extremely thrilled about the movie.
Will The Collections Be Affected?
Going by the reviews, Game Over belongs to those thriller films, which deserve to be watched from the big screens. Films like Game Over with solid content should turn out to be successful at the box office. Let us hope that Game Over would bravely overcome the hurdle of piracy and emerge as a huge commercial success by enjoying a long run in theatres.