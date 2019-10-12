Tamannaah’s ‘I Don’t Know Much About Him’ Comment About Vijay Goes Viral!

Tamannaah, one of the most gorgeous ladies in Tollywood, is in the limelight because of her latest film Petromax, which arrived in theatres yesterday (October 11) amidst a reasonable fanfare. Recently, while promoting the horror-comedy, she was asked a question about Tamil star Vijay and this created a great deal of buzz amongst those in attendance. Surprisingly, the 'Milky Beauty' said that she barely knows him and added that she did not interact with him while shooting for the 2010 release Sura.

"Actually, the thing is when I worked with Vijay, I was very young. I also had a small part in Sura and had a small interaction with him. I hardly spoke to him then. I feel like I don't really know him much to comment on him. I just danced and performed with him like a fan. Apart from it, I don't know much about him," (sic) said Tamannaah.

Tamannaah, however, clarified that she has tremendous respect for Vijay and would love to work with the Mersal hero in the near future.

Interestingly, Tamannaah is going through a good phase on the work front. Her Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hit screens on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), setting the box office on fire. Moreover, Tammy impressed fans with her rocking performance, proving that her 'time is now'.

Petromax too seems to have clicked with die-hard fans even though it is unlikely to emerge as a big winner at the ticket window.

We will see Tamannaah next in 'Action', featuring her as the leading lady opposite Vishal. She also has the Telugu movie 'That Is Mahalakshmi' in her kitty. The film, a remake of Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood hit Queen, is likely to release sometime next year.

On the other hand, Vijay will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Bigil, slated to hit theatres this Diwali. He has also agreed to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next, being referred to as Thalapathy 64.

So, what do you make of Tamannaah's remark on Vijay? Tell us in the space below.