      Tamannaah’s Comments About Ajith Kumar Upset Fans?

      Tamannaah is beyond any doubt, one of the biggest and most respected names in South cinema. The 29-year-old diva is loved by all and sundry due to her good looks and elegant personality. Now, 'Avanthika' is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent interaction with the media, Tamannaah praised Ajith Kumar and said that he is terrific cook. She added that he is a humble individual despite being a star.

      "I have not come across a humble star like him. He used to make idly and sambar (on the sets of Veeram) and I have never seen a superstar behave like this. It was so refreshing for me to see someone who is so simple and grounded. I have eaten idly prepared by him, but yet to taste his biriyani," (sic) said Tamannaah.

      Tamannaah’s Comments About Ajith Kumar Upset Fans

      Interestingly, recently Tamanaah had refrained from praising her Sura co-actor and Kollywood mass hero Vijay, saying that she does not know him as a person. As such, the Siruthai beauty's comments about Thala might upset Thalapathy fans.

      On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Petronmax that hit screens on October 11, 2019. The film, a remake of the Tollywood horror-comedy Anando Brahma, has clicked with 'Milky Beauty' fans, however, its commercial prospects are not too bright. Tamannaah's Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit screens on October 2, is doing well at the AP/TS box office. The film features her in a fierce avatar that has grabbed plenty of attention.

      Tamannaah is currently up for the release of 'Action', featuring her as the leading lady opposite Vishal. The film is likely to release in November. She also has the eagerly-awaited Telugu flick 'That Is Mahalakshmi' in her kitty. The movie, a remake of Kangana Ranaut's much-loved Bollywood film Queen, will most probably hit arrive in theatres later next year.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
