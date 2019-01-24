Vishnu Vishal Gets Injured During The Shoot Of A Stunt Sequence!

Vishnu Vishal, the much loved actor of Tamil cinema, is a busy man with some interesting projects in his kitty. The actor's previous release was Silukkuvarupatti Singam, which had come out in the theatres during the Christmas season of 2018. The family entertainer had opened to some decent reviews in the theatres.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with the works of his upcoming films. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the actor has been injured during the shoot of a film. Reportedly, the actor met with an injury during the shoot of a stunt sequence.

Vishnu Vishal himself took to his official Twitter account to reveal the same. It has been mentioned that he has injured his neck, shoulder and spinal chord in the incident. The actor has also sent out a picture of his.

The Tweet sent out by Vishnu Vishal is read as "who said our lives r easy always...stunts can do nything :( :( neck,spinal chord n shoulder injury...:( cant wait to get bak out of this excruciating pain...always respect n keep the stuntmen in heart n prayerss" - (sic)

Meanwhile, the actor's next big release to hit the theatres will be Jagajala Killadi, which is being directed by popular film-maker Ezhil.