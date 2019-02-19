Tamil Actress Adhiti Menon Files A Complaint Against This Actor!

Adhiti Menon, Tamil actress who hails from Kerala, has reportedly filed a compaint with the police against Tamil actor Abi Saravanan who was her co-star in one of the films. The reports that have been doing the rounds indicate that the actress has filed a complaint stating that Abi Saravanan is spreading fake news.

Adhiti Menon and Abi Saravanan had worked together in the film Pattathiri, which had released back in the year 2016. According to a recent report by Manorama Online, Abi Saravanan was missing a few days ago and reportedly, his parents had given a statement to the police in which they had shared their doubts that Adhiti is the one behind his missing. But later, Abi Saravanan came back and clarified that he was with his friends all these days.

Reportedly, Adhiti Menon has mentioned Abi sent out fake news like she married him, later she cheated her and kidnapped him etc. She also added that police commissioner has confirmed that an action will be taken within two days.

At the same time, the actress has also admitted that they were in love with each other but later broke up because of differences. She has mentioned that the actor went on to make fake certificates stating that they have got married.