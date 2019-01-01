English
 »   »   »  Tamil Movies Of 2019: Major Films To Watch Out For In The First Half Of The Year!

By
    The New Year has arrived in style and the year 2019 is expected to be a real good one for the Tamil film industry. Like every year, Kollywood will witness the arrival of some of the highly awaited movies and more importantly, the first half of 2019 itself will pave way for the entry of some of the big and much awaited Tamil movies. The big stars of the industry are gearing up to give some big treat to the fans in the form of some promising movies. On this note, here we take you through the much waited Tamil movies of 2019, which are expected to make a release in the first half of 2019. Read on to know more about the same.

    Petta

    The year 2019 will kick-start with two biggies and one among them is definitely Petta, the much awaited movie of Rajinikanth. The film from Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj team has some really promising prospects and it is expected to be a clean mass entertainer with a solid storyline. Petta will be gracing the big screens on January 10, 2018.

    Viswasam

    Viswasam is another movie which is in the wish list of all the Tamil film audiences. Thala Ajith starrer will make a big entry to the theatres on January 10, 2018 and it would be an epic clash at the b ox office. The film, directed by Siva, is expected to be a perfect rural mass entertainer, which is sure to be a grand treat for fans and family audiences.

    Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven

    STR is all set to offer the audiences a perfect treat with the film Vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven, directed by Sundar C. Reportedly, the film will be releasing on Februray 3, 2018. The movie, which is the remake of Telugu movie Attarintiki Daredi is expected to be a perfect family entertainer.

    Dev

    Karthi is gearing up to deliver yet another big hit with his next movie Dev, which is expected to be a stylish entertainer. The film's teaser has already emerged as a big hit among the masses and the film, which has its music by Harris Jayaraj has been scheduled to release in the month of February.

    Peranbu

    Here is a movie which has won the hearts of one and all even before its big release in the theatres. Mammootty starrer Peranbu, directed by Raam is one of the Tamil movies for which the entire strata of the Tamil movie audiences have been waiting for. The film has already fetched a lot of praises with its outing in the various International Film Festivals. The movie has been scheduled to release in the month of February.

    NGK

    NGK is expected to be Suriya's next major release of the year and this Selvaraghavan directorial is sure to be something really special. If reports are to be believed, the film will be making it to the big screens in the month of April 2019 during Tamil New Year.

    Kadaram Konden

    Vikram starrer Kadaram Kondaan has high hopes bestowed on it. The film, directed by Rajesh Selva is being produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner Raj Kamal films. Kadaram Kondan is expected to come out in the first half of 2019.

    Kaapaan

    Kaapaan features Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya in the lead roles and the film directed by KV Anand is one among the upcoming big budget ventures of Tamil cinema. The film is expected to be fine entertainer and further details are being awaited regarding the release of the movie.

    Read more about: petta viswasam tamil movies
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
