Tamil Movies Box Office Report 2019 (Half-Yearly): Petta, Viswasam & Other Big Hits!

Viswasam

Thala Ajith's Viswasam emerged as a roaring success at the box office. The film turned out to be a huge money-spinner with the family entertainer becoming the biggest hit in the acting career of Thala Ajith so far. Reportedly, the film fetched above Rs 180 crore in the final run.

Petta

Rajinikanth starrer Petta too emerged as a resounding success at the box office. Karthik Subbaraj offered a mass treat for the fans and they gave a grand welcome to the movie. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the film did a solid business in centres outside the state as well and the movie is expected to have collected above Rs 200 crore.

Kanchana 3

Kanchana 3 was yet another major blockbuster of the first half of 2019. The Raghava Lawrence starrer kept the reputation of its prequels intact and the franchise lovers lapped up this film, which has reportedly done a business of Rs 120 crore, which is a huge number.

Thadam

Thadam, the Arun Vijay movie had released in the theatres amidst good expectations and the film, which had a solid content as well was well-accepted by the audiences. The film emerged as one among the top performing Tamil movies of the initial half of this year.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Santhanam starrer Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 was a befitting sequel that turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office. It did good business in Tamil Nadu, especially in the single screens. The film is expected to have collected around Rs 23 crore.

Natpe Thunai

Hiphop Thamizha's second outing as a lead hero too fetched success with Natpe Thunai turning out to be hugely popular among the youth and the family audiences. By collecting around Rs 23 crore, the film emerged as one among the superhits of the year.

Kolaigaran

The first half witnessed yet another well-chiselled thriller that kept the audiences' interest hooked. The Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja starrer is still running in the theatres and has already gone past the Rs 21 crore mark.