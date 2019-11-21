Tamil Movies Of 2019 In 100 Crore Club: Viswasam, Petta, Bigil And More!

Viswasam

Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which released in theatres on January 10, 2019, as a Pongal release, had a memorable run at the box office. It collected around Rs 140 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office and netted over Rs 180 crore at the worldwide box office. The film has turned out to be the biggest success in Ajith Kumar's career, so far.

Petta

Rajinikanth starrer Petta, which was pitted against Viswasam in the Pongal season, too set the box office on fire. The movie did a fabulous business at the worldwide box office as well, and it reportedly went on to cross the 250-crore mark in its final run.

Kanchana 3

Kanchana 3 was the big winner of the summer season and both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the Raghava Lawrence starrer had a memorable outing. Reportedly, the film, which went on to enter the 100 crore club is the most successful film of the Kanchana franchise.

Nerkonda Paarvai

Nerkonda Paarvai was Ajith Kumar's second film of the year and this one too turned out to be a money-spinner at the box office. Reportedly, the movie, which hit theatres on August 9, 2019, made a total gross of over Rs 180 crore.

Kaappaan

Kaappaan, the KV Anand directorial, which featured Suriya, Mohanlal and Arya in the lead, had hit theatres on September 20, 2019. The film turned out to be a success at the box office and joined the 100 crore club in its final run.

Asuran

Dhanush-Vetrimaaran's Asuran, which released on October 4, 2019, stands as one among the most-appreciated Tamil movies of the year. The film, further proved its power by doing a fabulous business. The movie is the highest-grossing starrer of Dhanush's, so far. If reports are to be believed, Asuran went on to join the 150-crore-club as well.

Bigil

Bigil is rightly the top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019 and has set some major records at the box office. The Vijay starrer, directed by Atlee, had hit theatres on October 25, 2019, and the movie cruised ahead at the box office comfortably. Reportedly, the film collected over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kaithi

Karthi's Kaithi arrived in theatres as a Deepavali release on October 25, 2019, alongside Bigil. Despite the stiff competition, Kaithi did phenomenal business in all its release centres. The film, which reportedly has done a business of over Rs 110 crore, is the biggest hit in Karthi's career, so far.