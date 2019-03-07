English
    Tamil Movies Summer Releases Of 2019: NGK, Mr Local & Much More!

    The year 2019 has started off on a promising note for the Tamil film industry with the audiences receiving some lovely and memorable movies in the first two months itself. Now, the wait is on for the promising summer season, which would pave way for the entry of some of the highly-awaited Tamil movies of the year.

    For April and May, the audiences have a huge list of movies to choose from. As many as 15 prominent Tamil movies are expected to grace the theatres during this Summer Season. The summer releases will kick-start with the arrival of movies like Airaa and Super Deluxe, which have been scheduled to release by the end of March 2019.

    It has been confirmed that Dhanush's Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta, will come out in April. Much-awaited movies like NGK and Mr Local are also expected to release in the theatres during the summer season of this year. Along with these, other Tamil movies like Natpe Thunai, Kupathu Raja, Watchman, Kanchana 3, Kadaram Kondaan, Kee, Ayogya, Gorilla, Kombu Vacha Singam Da, Uriyadi 2, etc., are also expected to come out during the same time.

    Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to send out the list. Take a look at the same here.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
