Tamil TRP Ratings Week 43: Suriya's Singam 2 Dominates By Scoring Big!

TRP (Television Rating Point) ratings of programmes aired on Tamil television channels for Week 43 of this year is out. Among the various programmes that were telecast between October 19 and October 25, it is the Suriya starrer Singam 2 that has scored the maxim marks. Reportedly, Singam 2 was aired on Sun TV on October 19, 2019, and it received a record TRP rating of 99,27,000. Importantly, Singam 2 went on to overtake some of the other popular television serials as well. No other movie premiere has found a place in the top 5 list.

The Suriya starrer has been aired on Sun TV many times before. It is one of the films with great repetitive value and the impressions that the Suriya starrer received recently underlines that fact further.

For the uninitiated, Singam 2 had hit the theatres in 2013. The second film of the Singam franchise marked the return of the central character, Durai Singam in style. The sequel to Singam was also directed by Hari, who later went on to helm the third instalment as well.

Singam 2 was also a huge commercial success at the box office and was termed as a befitting sequel to the 2010 blockbuster movie. Along with Suriya, Singam 2 features Hansika Motwani, Anushka Shetty, Vivek, Santhanam, Rahman and others in important roles.

Tamil serial Naayagi, which is also aired on Sun TV, is at the second spot with 90,84,000 impressions in total. Roja, another serial aired on Sun TV, is at the close third spot. Sembaruthi aired on Zee Tamil and Kalyana Veedu telecast on Sun TV are at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. The list clearly shows that Sun TV programmes have dominated the TRP rating list of Week 43.