Tamil TRP Ratings Week 44: Kanchana 3 Beats Nerkonda Paarvai And Comali!

Kanchana 3, Nerkonda Paarvai and Comali feature among the biggest hits of 2019 and recently, all three movies had made their television premiere. Now, the TRP ratings of the programmes, which were aired on Week 44 of this year is out and from the chart, it is to be understood that Kanchana 3 has comfortably overtaken both Nerkonda Paarvai and Comali in terms of viewership.

Interestingly, all the Diwali special programmes were aired in this particular week and all eyes were on the TRP ratings that these special programmes would go on to register. It is Kanchana 3, which is topping the chart. Reportedly, the Raghava Lawrence starrer managed to get 1,09,73,000 impressions for its television screening. The film was aired on Sun TV on the auspicious occasion of Diwali (October 27, 2019).

Surprisingly, Nerkonda Paarvai and Comali have failed to find a place in the top 5 list. As mentioned above, both these films were big hits at the box office. Nerkonda Paarvai is a film, which also gained widespread critical acclaim. Meanwhile, Comali was lapped up by the family audiences. Hence, it was expected to find a place in the top 5 list.

Meanwhile, Roja, the serial aired on Sun TV is the programme, which has been placed at the second spot in TRP rating list of Week 44. The serial received 87,23,000 impressions in the past week. Other Tamil serials like Naayagi, Sembarathi (Zee Tamil), Kalyana Veedu, etc., have been placed at the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively. While the channels are considered, it is Sun TV that is leading the pack and is followed by Star Vijay at the second spot.