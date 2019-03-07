Dha Dha 87 Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Free Download

Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Dha Dha 87 has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of 'high quality' which has ruffled a few feathers.

Fans Condemn The Leak

Needless to say, the leak has upset fans big time. Most of them have asked movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated version while requesting authourities to take action against those behind the 'heartless act'.

The Collections Will Not Be Affected

Dha Dha 87 is a relatively small movie that has been shot against a limited budget. As it did not have a good first week, it is unlikely to make much of an impact in Week 2. In other words, the leak is unlikely to affect the box office collections.

The Background

Tamilrockers is known for leaking new releases on Day 1 itself. 2.0, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, 118 and LKG are just a few of the popular movies that suffered because of this notorious gang. Even though the likes of NOTA actor Vijay Deverakonda and Vishal have condemned those behind piracy, the problem still persists. Let us hope that those in authority find a permanent and effective solution to the problem at the earliest. Piracy is an unethical and unacceptable crime which can't be tolerated under any circumstances.