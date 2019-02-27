Thadam FIRST REVIEW Is Out; Arun Vijay Set To Deliver Another Hit?
Thadam will be one among the Tamil movies that will be kick-starting the movie releases of the month of April and the film has been scheduled to come out in the theatres on March 01, 2019. This Arun Vijay starrer looks like a solid thriller and Magazh Thirumeni, who is well-known for the movie of this genre, is expected to deliver yet another quality movie. Expectations are high Thadam and meanwhile, a special show for the press was held this evening in Chennai and some of the prominent critics who watched the movie have come up with their opinion. Popular critic LM Kaushik took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts about Thadam.
|
A Good First Half
Going by the Tweet, it seems like the first half of Thadam is indeed a pretty good one capable of keeping the audiences hooked. Well, it looks like Arun Vijay has hit the right chords yet again.
|
Regarding The Second Half
Well, the second half of the film has also received thumbs up and going by the tweet, the film enters the whodunit zone out here. Magizh Thirumeni has indeed proved his expertise in the genre once again
|
Arun Vijay-Magizh Thirumeni Team
They both had earlier teamed up for the movie Thadaiyara Thaaka, which was a well-appreciated movie. Going by the above Tweet, the director has delivered yet another solid film and at the same time it has also been mentioned that Arun Vijay has come up with yet another solid movie.
|
A Perfect Whodunit?
Arun Vijay is indeed impressing one and all with his selection of movies. Now, while going through the Tweets regarding Thadam, there are good talks regarding the performance of Arun Vijay in the movie as well. It seems like he is all set for another hit.