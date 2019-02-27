Thadam FIRST REVIEW Is Out; Arun Vijay Set To Deliver Another Hit?

#Thadam 1st half -Pretty good. After the initial establishment of all lead characters, the crime thriller angle & mystery come into play. @arunvijayno1 is really good in dual roles(as already revealed officially in the poster). #MagizhThirumeni's forte in thrillers being proved👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 27, 2019

A Good First Half

#Thadam 2nd half - Goes as a highly engaging police procedural - whodunit murder mystery. #MagizhThirumeni holds our attention throughout & throws a few surprises in the end. Very Good. @arunvijayno1 sema👌.. Do watch it



Spl. mention to debutant @arunrajmusic & @Vidya_actress 👌 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 27, 2019

Regarding The Second Half

#Thadam -Another good film from #MagizhThirumeni after Thadayara Thaaka👍



Another good film from @arunvijayno1 (in his post YA innings) after Kuttram 23👍



This combo establishes its credentials further.



Watch out for this interesting, smart crime investigative mystery thriller — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 27, 2019

Arun Vijay-Magizh Thirumeni Team

My rating for #Thadam - 3.25/5. Has a few lags here and there, which can be overlooked. Overall, a gripping crime mystery thriller packed with twists and guessing games. Go for it👍 #whodunit@arunvijayno1 #MagizhThirumeni @HopeTanya7 @Vidya_actress @smruthi_venkat @arunrajmusic — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 27, 2019

A Perfect Whodunit?

